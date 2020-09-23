you're not ugly

Insecurities are malevolent, insidious creatures that attack a person’s self-worth at the heart level, making the person feel less than, unworthy and a whole host of ugly.
There's a myriad of insecurities, but for the purpose of this blog, we'll explore how people identify with their appearance. The person fixates on what they don’t like about themselves instead embracing what they do like, which leads to making choices in their life that buries the pain to make themselves feel better. Master Life Coach, Brooke Castillo, calls this buffering. Dr. James B. Richards calls it pleasure before pain. However you dress it, the repercussions are harmful.
Some use alcohol, drugs, food, sex, tobacco, Netflix etc.
I used something else.
Growing up, my sister was considered the cute one whereas I was considered the slender one. So, when I gained a few extra pounds in my twenties, I fought tooth and nail to get my slender figure back, never considering that I might be at a healthy weight for my build. Sometimes I would participate in ridiculous fasts, used diet pills and water pills, watched every calorie and became unhealthy. It threw my metabolism out of whack.
All because I thought I wasn’t attractive unless I was under a 110 lbs.
Even though my husband swore I was beautiful at any size, my self-worth was wrapped up in my weight instead of who I was in God through Christ. I struggled with this even after I renewed my mind to this truth, and let go of the slender-is-attractive mantra I’d fed myself all those years.
I would counsel women, teaching them they could be renewed in every single area of their lives and yet my weight yo-yoed until my body stopped losing weight no matter how little I ate.
In my early forties, I was determined to figure out what the root issue of why I ate so little and held an absorbent amount of weight was.
I tried eating differently in various combinations that were viewed as healthy. I prayed, I entered God’s grace, I gathered information and found the lifestyle that works for me.
If I’d have embraced my body and appreciated it in the first place, instead of feeling shame and insecurity, I would’ve never suffered the various consequences of my ill choices.
Thank goodness that God is faithful and held my hand through it all, loving me and showing me how He sees me. He restored me body and mind.
Do you have an insecurity that you’re struggling with?
Today’s Practice:
1. Grab your notebook and list one insecurity you struggle with, examine and its origin.
2. Flip the page and write 100 things you like about yourself. Yep. 100. This is going allow you to explore your awesomeness, to show you that you’re worth more than that one insecurity that’s been niggling away at you your whole life.
3. Find a scripture that resonates with you and counters the insecurity. I love the LOVE scriptures of this. And I’m all about 2 Corinthians 5:21, because when you see yourself as righteous the way God does, the insecurity will be null and void.
4. Love yourself. Look yourself in the mirror every day—no matter how ridiculous your feel—and say, “God loves you and I love you,” until you know this truth deep in your heart and no one can shake your confidence.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, created in His image. Everything you need to rise out of the ashes of your past lives on the inside of you.