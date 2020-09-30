No matter the results of our past choices, how we may’ve damaged relationships or treated ourselves, we can’t change the fact that we were created to experience love and to be loved.
We might be able to mess up a person’s love for us—as conditional as that love is—but we can’t mess up how much God loves us.
Ephesians 1:4 Even before he made the world, God loved us and chose us in Christ to be holy and without fault in his eyes. 5 God decided in advance to adopt us into his own family by bringing us to himself through Jesus Christ. This is what he wanted to do, and it gave him great pleasure.
Many of the people I’ve coached battle with either mommy or daddy issues, striving for attention and approval that isn’t reciprocated in a way that makes them feel complete. Here’s the good news. A parent wasn’t designed to make us complete.
In Genesis, God instructed Abram to leave his father’s house and go to the land that He would show him. In the same book, the Bible instructs a man to leave his father and his mother and cleave to his wife.
I’m not suggesting anyone drop their relationship with a parent or another significant relationship, rather I’m conveying that when we value our relationship with God—enter into His unconditional love for us—that’s where our love fulfillment derives from.
It’s unshakable.
When we understand that God loves us no matter what, we are free to love ourselves and others with no strings attached.
We let our close relationships off the hook from the task of completing us.
We appreciate that we’re God’s adoptive family, that we’re worth the price paid because of what Jesus did on the cross for us, not by anything we’ve done or didn’t do.
We love ourselves and see others in a better light, through God’s light.
Today’s Practice:
1. Evaluate a close relationship that’s deprived of love (this can also be your relationship with yourself).
2. Pray for that person—or you—and wish them well, attaching life giving emotion to it. Experience the change in your attitude toward that person.
3. Pick a love scripture that speaks to you and meditate on it every day, taking just a couple of minutes in the morning and evening.
4. First and foremost, develop a relationship with God through His word, praise and worship, prayer and meditation. The more time you spend, the deeper in love you will fall. Think of when you met your significant other, you couldn’t get enough of getting to know them, be with them. Treat this instruction in the same manner.
Delve deep into God’s love and He’ll take care of the rest.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, created in His image. Everything you need to rise out of the ashes of your past lives on the inside of you.