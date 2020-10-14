Remember the SNL skits and movie Wayne’s World from the 90s? Hilarity would ensue when Wayne and Garth met someone that they deemed famous, fall to their knees and bow to them chanting, “We’re not worthy, we’re not worthy.”
As funny as those jest-filled skits were, there’s many who feel that they aren’t worth much because they measure themselves with an unrealistic ruler, suffering from an identity crisis that can be solved with God’s truth.
Romans 3:22 But now God has shown us a different way to heaven—not by “being good enough” and trying to keep his laws, but by a new way…. Now God says he will accept and acquit us—declare us “not guilty”—if we trust Jesus Christ to take away our sins. And we all can be saved in this same way, by coming to Christ, no matter who we are or what we have been like.
It doesn’t matter to God what’s in our past, our old mistakes and identities. When we accept who we are in God through Christ, we put away the measuring stick and own all of awesome attributes we inherit from our heavenly Father, enjoying a new identity.
2 Corinthians 5 :21 He made Christ who knew no sin to [judicially] be sin on our behalf, so that in Him we would become the righteousness of God [that is, we would be made acceptable to Him and placed in a right relationship with Him by His gracious lovingkindness].
Every. Single. One. Of us is significant and worth the price God paid.
If you were the only person on earth, God would’ve sent Jesus just for you. That’s how worthy He sees you.
Today’s Practice:
1. Review your thoughts about yourself as if you were your best friend. We give grace to our best friends, right? This step allows you to have compassion for self.
2. Find scriptures—including the ones above—that illustrate what God says about you. (You’re prized above ruby and pearls. You’re victorious. You are precious in His sight, etc. There are all kinds of gems in the Bible).
3. Place a scripture or affirmation on your mirror that spells out your worth and recite it aloud daily.
4. Marry this affirmation and a corresponding emotion like it's already a done deal.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, created in His image. Everything you need to rise out of the ashes of your past lives on the inside of you.