It’s springtime, which means wildlife is busy building nests, making babies and, on occasion, getting in trouble. This is the time of year when wildlife rescuers are busy, too, fielding calls and helping injured and abandoned birds, rabbits, squirrels, turtles and other animals.
Florida wildlife rescuers – many who volunteer to help animals with no financial support – travel throughout the state to collect distressed animals and get them to veterinarians and rehabilitators.
So, what do you do if you find an injured or potentially abandoned baby animal?
“Don’t try to feed it,” said Kim Titterington of Swamp Girl Adventures. “Keep it warm and seek help right away.”
Claudia Labbé, who volunteers in Sumter County as a wildlife rescuer and transporter, agrees.
“The message I’d like to tell anybody who finds any kind of wildlife is, do not feed it or offer it water until you talk to the rehabilitator,” she said. “Everybody’s bizarre first instinct is to feed it, because it’s like a nurturing thing. ... And the problem is, quite often they feed it the wrong food, and now you’ve got an animal that can’t digest it and it’s stuck in their gut, so you’ve got a new problem to add to his list.”
Titterington, who is a licensed wildlife rehabilitator specializing in reptiles like snakes, turtles and gopher tortoises, said the same advice applies for wild reptiles.
“They’re not used to domestic foods. They don’t know what romaine lettuce is. A lot of people, right away, they just want to try to feed it something and put lettuce in the box, or strawberries or tomatoes. And this poor animal probably has a broken jaw or head trauma – or sometimes it’s minor, but they’re stressed and [when food is put in front of them] all they’re doing is walking their wounds through it, it’s attracting flies, it’s squishing everywhere,” she said.
Noting that we do not eat before surgery, Labbé said we need to think the same way about an injured animal that may need to undergo a procedure.
She added, “Please, please do not feed any animal. If you can safely secure it without hurting yourself, do that, and keep it in a quiet dark place away from pets and children and any people, so you can reduce its stress levels, because stress kills. People don’t realize that.”
Reptiles also need peace and quiet, according to Titterington: “Whenever they’re bleeding or injured, we need to dial it down.”
Since they aren’t warm-blooded mammals, reptiles can be placed in a cooler room to rest, “not cold, not refrigerated, but if you keep your house at 72 degrees and have a dark bathroom or a cool area where it’s dark and quiet, that’s the best thing you can do for them until you find help,” Titterington said. “Get them calm, get them in containment and get them in a dark, cool quiet place.”
Who you gonna call?
A loose network of wildlife rescuers exists across the state, with many, like Kissimmee-based Titterington, travelling across county lines to capture and transport animals. Often, if one receives a call and can’t help, they will refer the caller to someone who can.
“It’s a collaborative effort,” Titterington said.
A good starting point when seeking help is the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which keeps a list of people who can both rescue an animal in distress and provide care for those that need to heal. Contact information is provided in the sidebar.
In Florida, the FWC issues two types of permits for rescuers: transporters and rehabilitators. Transporters are allowed to keep wildlife up to 24 hours before delivering to a rehabber.
“Keeping any sick, injured, orphaned, or otherwise impaired wildlife beyond the time necessary to transport to a Licensed Wildlife Rehabilitator is a violation of Florida law. A Wildlife Rehabilitation permit issued by FWC is required to rehabilitate wildlife, including any care beyond immediate transport of wildlife to a Licensed Wildlife Rehabilitator,” the FWC states on its website.
Because of the challenges of this volunteer work, not every county has licensed rehabilitators. For example, Lake County is not included in the FWC’s online listing of transporters and rehabbers, though the county does have a few individuals who have sub-permits through non-profits wildlife rehabilitation organizations. Rescuers are in the county, but it may take a bit of work to find them. Titteringham suggests looking through the FWC list to find rehabilitators located in nearby counties.
Missy’s Miracles, a 501(c)(3) licensed wildlife rescue agency operated by Missy Glover out of Crystal River, is one of the resources on the FWC list. Glover said half of their animals come from Sumter and Lake County areas, “as there’s a lack of rehabilitation centers,” she said.
If you’re near a local nature preserve, it also might be worth calling for recommendations. For example, Trout Lake Nature Center in Eustis is not licensed or permitted to work with injured wildlife, but the center maintains a resource list on its website to help people connect with experienced rescuers. Oakland Nature Preserve, near the Orange-Lake County line in Oakland, is another place that can offer referrals if you’re struggling to find someone to help.
“Local nature preserves can provide referrals, but do not take animals,” Titterington said.
Animal Help Now, an app available via iPhone and Android devices, offers nationwide resources and handling tips for would-be rescuers: “To protect yourself from disease and injury (1) never approach or attempt to rescue an animal who is behaving abnormally (circling, staggering, etc.) or shows signs of disease (salivating, discharge from the eyes or nose, etc.) and (2) always wear thick gloves whenever handling wildlife.”
With avian influenza on the rise across the country and in Florida, you also want to be aware of the signs and symptoms.
Visit https://myfwc.com/research/wildlife/health/avian/influenza/faq.
Capturing an injured, distressed wild animal can be challenging, and potential rescuers can get hurt as the animal struggles to protect itself. If you find an animal in distress, don’t attempt to rescue it yourself if you may set yourself up for injury. Again, seeking help should be one of the first steps you take.
Shorebirds often get tangled in fishing debris and find themselves unable to feed or even fly. The beautiful birds may look elegant and harmless from afar, but they have very sharp beaks, and they can and will use them to stab would-be rescuers.
You have to know what you’re doing, according to Labbé, who also is the fundraising/PR chairperson for YOUR Humane Society SPCA in Sumter County and has worked in the area of wildlife animal rescue for years.
One memorable experience of hers was climbing on the roof of a home in The Villages to rescue a bobcat kitten that had been there for two days.
“The kitten was the size of an adult cat,” she said. “He was bouncing around like a ping pong ball, and I could barely not want to faint from the height in 90-something degree heat. … Mom was sitting in the preserve and yowling and mad. It’s been interesting, some encounters here and there.”
Rehabilitator Anita DeVillegas, of Feather Land in Weirsdale, takes birds of prey that people rescue, including birds found in Lake and Sumter. It can be hard work, as euthanasia can be the only option for some injured creatures, she said, noting that if a sandhill crane has a broken leg, “it’s bye-bye bird.” Some birds that can recover may not be able to be released back into the wild, and then she will seek out a home where the bird can be cared for the remainder of its life, she said, adding that she works with and recommends several veterinarians who are able to help wild animals.
Committed to helping
In addition to rescue work, Titterington is committed to educating others about wildlife. She said she’s been doing rescue and education for about 27 years.
“Literally, I was 14 and going to elementary schools, bringing animals and educating kids,” she said with a laugh. She established the nonprofit Swamp Girl Adventures in 2009.
All of the rescuers told of misidentified animals – from a baby mockingbird identified as a raptor to a Canada goose described as a sandhill crane, and frustrated and flustered would-be rescuers who struggled to do the right thing. They shared their own frustrations feeling like they need to be in multiple places at once. But in the end, their practical, compassionate attitude came through loud and clear. They were there to help where they could, how they could, for as long as they could.
If you’d like to help wildlife rescuers, many are in need of supplies and funds to continue their work. You can contact them via their websites, Facebook and other social media outlets.
Interested in becoming a wildlife rescuer? In next week’s issue, we will share information on what’s involved in earning FWC authorization to transport and rehabilitate wildlife in Florida.
Wildlife rescue resources
• FWC homepage:
• FWC assistance:
https://myfwc.com/conservation/you-conserve/wildlife/injured-orphaned
• FWC permitted rehabilitators and transporters, listed by county:
https://myfwc.com/media/5423/licensedwildliferehabilitatorsbyregion.pdf
• FWC Northeast Regional Office: Call 352-732-1225
• Swamp Girl Adventures, Kissimmee: Reptiles and amphibians;
Call/text 321-624-2502, www.swampgirladventures.org and Facebook
• Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, Maitland:
Call 407-644-0190, https://cbop.audubon.org
• Avian Reconditioning Center (ARC), Apopka:
Call 407-461-1056, https://arc4raptors.org
• Feather Land, Weirsdale: Birds of prey only. Call/text 352-229-4477
• Missy’s Miracles, Crystal River: Call/Text 352-220-1664 • Facebook
• Animal Help Now, website and app that lists rescue resources:
• Sea World Orlando:
https://seaworld.com/orlando/commitment/animal-rescue-rehabilitation
• Trout Lake Nature Center’s resource list: