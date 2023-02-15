Jan. 21, the weather forecast predicted rain, but at the start of the Experimental Aircraft Association Rally, there was only an overcast around 11,000 feet.
The day’s Young Eagle first flights from the Leesburg International Airport in Leesburg were a success, with all flights well below the cloudy ceiling and completed before anyone got wet.
These free flights are given once a month, weather permitting, to young people ages 8 to 17 to familiarize them with the joy of flying in a general aviation aircraft. It is hoped the experience will inspire them to become private pilots or seek out a career path in aerospace.
On this day, 18 kids, accompanied by parents and extended family members, showed up at the EAA Chapter 534 hangar ort and completed the necessary paperwork. All 18 young people qualified to fly as Young Eagles and were assigned a chapter pilot.
The chapter provided eight fixed wing, single engine general aviation aircraft and eight EAA Chapter 534 pilots. They volunteered their time and fuel to ensure the kids had a memorable flight.
Generally, these flights last 20 to 30 minutes. After each flight, the kids received a certificate commemorating the flight and an official log book, both signed by their pilot.
To sign your child up for a flight, go to www.youngeagles.org. Once there, look for “Find A Young Eagle Flight” to see if an EAA chapter near you offers the program.
The Young Eagle also gets free access to the online Sporty’s Learn to Fly Course. This has Embry Riddle flight instructor support. Included is a free voucher for a first flying lesson and access to flight training awards, aviation scholarships and EAA Air Academy camperships.
The National Experimental Aircraft Association in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, charters local EAA chapters around the globe, usually at local airports. Learn more at www.eaa.org.
The local chapter’s site is www.eaachapter534.org.