Young Eagles recently returned to the Experimental Aviation Association, Chapter 534, after risks of the COVID-19 pandemic lessened.
March 19, 15 Young Eagles first flight kids, along with parents and friends, reported to the chapter’s hangar located at the Leesburg International Airport.
These free Young Eagles Day flight programs are open to young people ages 8–17. To participate, all they have to do is appear with a parent or guardian at a local airport when an EAA Chapter holds the first flight event.
On this day when the prospective Young Eagles arrived at the Chapter 534 hangar, they were ushered in to begin filling out the necessary paperwork. When that was completed, the kids were assigned to a pilot and airplane for their flight. After this, the pilots escorted their young passengers to the airplanes. Other chapter members were on hand to make sure the paperwork was filled out correctly and escort people safely back and forth to the ramp.
Chapter 534 provided five fixed-wing general aviation aircraft, small single-engine planes capable of carrying one to three passengers. The flights last between 20 to 30 minutes.
If the kids on a particular flight live nearby, pilots will often fly over that young person’s home. Many times, the youngster sitting in the right seat may be asked if they would like to try flying the plane. If they agree, they will take control of the aircraft under the watchful eye of the EAA pilot.
Upon completion of their flight, each youngster will be given a Young Eagle logbook filled out by their pilot recording the necessary flight information, as well as an official Young Eagles Certificate commemorating the flight. At this point, they can become official EAA student members.
As student members, they qualify for a free online Sporty’s Learn to Fly Course, free admission to 300-plus science and technology museums, a free electronic copy of EAA Sport Aviation magazine and a free-flying lesson valued at $120, upon completion of the Sporty’s course.
EAA Chapter members and pilots volunteer their time, planes and the cost of aviation fuel to make these free first flight adventures a success.
EAA’s motivation for doing this is to acquaint young people with the joy of flying and hope that sometime in the future they might choose to become a private pilot or consider an aviation career.
This particular Young Eagles event was a great success as a lot of smiles were noted as the kids deplaned after landing. For some, this might have been a life-changing day.
People find out about these fun flights through local newspapers and internet blogs, or by going on the National EAA website, YoungEagles.org/join. There are local EAA Chapters at many airports in this country as well as internationally.
For further information about the Experimental Aircraft Association, visit www.eaa.org and www.eaachapter534.org.