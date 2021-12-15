LEASH, Jr. at the Humane Society of Lake County is looking for a few 6- to 18-year-old animal lovers who would like to help with homeless dogs and cats.
Starting in January 2022, LEASH, Jr. will be meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month at The Humane Society of Lake County in Umatilla.
Volunteers will learn fun facts about dogs and cats, get a VIP tour of the shelter, spend hands-on time with the cats and work on special craft projects that will make the cats and dogs at the shelter very happy.
As an added bonus, the PAWS Therapy pups will be in the lobby, greeting the group and helping with projects.
For more information, go to LEASH, Jr.’s Facebook page or call Joanne Rittenhouse at 352-406-3990.