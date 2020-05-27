We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-3. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Sonya is an 11 month old Domestic Short Hair. Sonya loves to play with her toys, and with other cats. Sonya loves to be petted and belly rubs are her favorite.
Hunter is a 2 year old year old Domestic Short Hair. Hunter loves to lay around and soak up the sun.
Kara is a 4 year oldDomestic Short Hair. Kara loves to play with her toys, and to be petted. Kara loves to cuddle and lay on your lap, very sweet and loveable.