The world continues to mourn Queen Elizabeth, and rightfully so. She conducted herself with dignity and grace, overcoming obstacles, busting paradigms and forging new endeavors in her 70-year reign.
Since she led with great power, learning along the way, perhaps she agreed with Winston Churchill who said, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”
Come what may, we all have the ability to continue. And to continue well.
We’ll likely never wear a crown or grace a coin with our likeness, but that doesn’t diminish the truth.
We’re royalty for the simple fact that we’re God’s precious heirs.
Romans 8:16-17 The Spirit Himself bears witness with our spirit that we are children of God, and if children, then heirs—heirs of God and joint heirs with Christ, if indeed we suffer with Him, that we may also be glorified together.
1 Peter 2:9-10 But you are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, His own special people, that you may proclaim the praises of Him who called you out of darkness into His marvelous light; who once were not a people but are now the people of God, who had not obtained mercy but now have obtained mercy.
We’re meant to reign in the life God gave us, tap into His mighty grace and treat people—including ourselves—with love and respect.
For some it may mean overcoming fear with peace, for others it may mean trading insecurity for boldness, and for others still, it may mean casting off anger for compassion.
Being royal is more than a state of mind, more than mere birth order. It’s a born-again birthright.
When we embrace the truth of this no-strings-attached gift, we begin to conduct our lives by its light.
John 8:12 Then Jesus spoke to them again, saying, “I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life.”
It’s awesome to have role models, people we can look up to and hope to emulate as long as we first and foremost embrace our one true God.
TODAY’S PRACTICE:
1. Persuade your heart of God’s truth in your life by reading His word and talking to Him.
2. Worship God and praise Him that He created you to be His royal heir.
3. Like the heir of God you are, go out and bless someone.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.