The Marianne Beck Memorial Library is hosting the third annual Youth Art Contest as part of its monthly Meet the Artist program. This year’s theme is “Oceans, Lakes and Rivers,” inspired by the 2022 “Oceans of Possibilities” summer reading program. The contest submission deadline is July 1 at 5 p.m. Contest artwork will be on exhibit at the library, located in Howey-in-the-Hills, in July.
The contest features two categories: photography and all other media. First-place winners and honorable mentions in each category will receive a ribbon and a gift certificate to Hobby Lobby.
Students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grade in the 2021–2022 school year from Lake and Sumter counties are encouraged to participate.
“When I first started the monthly Artist Wall and the Meet the Artist reception event, it was wonderful to see all the young patrons asking the artists questions and to listen to their dreams of someday having an exhibit of their own on the Artist Wall. They are very excited to have their art displayed each year,” said Tara Hall, library director.
“Art is such a vital part of the education of our youth,” said contest judge Lou Buigas, Lake County Museum of Art chair. “I am so happy that the library is encouraging them in their artistic pursuits and aspirations. I enjoy seeing the talent in the new generation and hope that one day some of the young contestants showcase their work at the Lake County Museum of Art.”
A reception and awards ceremony sponsored by the Howey-in-the-Hills Friends of the Library will be held July 15 at 6 p.m. at the library, located at 112 W. Central Avenue, Howey-in-the-Hills.
For more information, call 352-324-0254 or visit https://facebook.com/HoweyLibrary.