The Lake County Office of Housing & Human Services is requesting grant applications to provide as much as $25,000 in support of youth intervention/prevention programs and other human services programs. Grant applications will be accepted until noon on June 2. Applicants can apply for one of the following:
Children’s Services Council – Youth intervention and/or prevention programs that serve at-risk children emphasizing one or more of the following needs: abuse and neglect; after-school and out-of-school programs; mental, physical or behavioral health; subsidized childcare; healthy choices/good decisions.
Human Services – Elder and family intervention and/or prevention programs that serve at-risk individuals emphasizing one or more of the following needs: rental or mortgage assistance; utilities assistance; deposits (for utilities and housing); food; achieving economic self-sufficiency; services that assist with independent living for elders and those who are disabled.
To request copies of the grant application forms, contact Rene Bass at 352-742-6519 or rbass@lakecountyfl.gov, or visit www.lakecountyfl.gov and search key phrase “grant opportunities.”