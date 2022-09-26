The latest models for the path of Tropical Storm Ian appear to be good news for Highlands County residents, but it’s far too early to take anything for granted.
As of 2 p.m. Sunday, Highlands County was just outside the projected cone, according to the interactive map from the National Hurricane Center. Still, as county residents know all too well, storms can quickly shift and change direction.
Gov. Ron DeSantis changed his State of Emergency declaration from 24 counties on Friday — which included Highlands County — to a statewide declaration on Saturday.
“We’re going to keep monitoring the track of this storm but it really is important to stress the degree of uncertainty that still exists,” DeSantis said during a news conference Sunday.
John Cangialosi, a senior hurricane specialist with the National Hurricane Center, told The Associated Press Sunday that it’s still unclear where in Florida Ian will strike the hardest and people need to be prepared.
“It’s a hard thing to say stay tuned, but that’s the right message right now,” Cangialosi said. “But for those in Florida, it’s still time to prepare. I’m not telling you to put up your shutters yet or do anything like that but it’s still time to get your supplies.”
The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners said there was an excellent turnout for sandbags on Saturday and as of noon Sunday, there weren’t any plans to distribute sandbags today.
Duke Energy Florida was busy preparing for the storm, with company meteorologists tracking the storm to help decide where to move crews and resources before Ian hits to allow for quicker restoration of service if the damage is severe.
“Restoring power as safely and quickly as possible, while keeping our customers informed, remains our top priority,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president in a statement. “We want customers to know that our team is ready to respond to Ian or any other storm that could pose a threat to our electric system.”
Ian was expected to become a hurricane Sunday night or early today and have major hurricane strength by this evening or early Tuesday before arriving in western Cuba.
The Cuban government changed its Hurricane Watch for the provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa to a Hurricane Warning Sunday morning.
The National Weather Service urged Florida residents to remain vigilant.
“There remains a large amount of uncertainty in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon and beyond, so further adjustments to the track are possible — it is too early to let your guard down,” the agency said in a released statement.