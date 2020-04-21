Along with other organizations, Trout Lake Nature Center (TLNC) is complying with Florida’s stay at home order. The order allows for essential workers, which means staff can go to the nature center in Eustis and feed the education critters.
In addition, the center’s trails continue to be open for those following CDC guidance and getting out for hiking and exercise. While center buildings are closed, trails and outdoor space are open for walking and observing nature Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
TLNC asks that all visitors maintain a physical space of at least 6 feet from anyone not in their family. A staff member is onsite, if needed, but for everyone’s safety will not be interacting with visitors. Sign-in is not necessary, because staff will make visual counts of visitors.
A self-serve rack with trail maps, Haselton Trail Guided Walk and new Take a Closer Look Challenge are on the portico of the Education Building. A Trail Map can also be found at the Grandfather Oak kiosk.
The Take a Closer Look Challenge tests how well you know TLNC or have been paying attention on your walks. All answers can be found by reading the trail map, viewing kiosks and observing outdoor features. It’s a fun challenge for all ages and can add to a first-time or returning visit. The questions and answers also are available under News on the TLNC website http://www.troutlakenaturecenter.com/make-the-most-of-your-walk.
According to a letter by TLNC Executive Director Eileen Tramontana regarding the pandemic’s effects on the center, “As a member and visitor supported non-profit, some of TLNC’s funding sources are impacted so as always we appreciate any donations made. A donation box can be found at the head of the Haselton Trail. Donations are requested but not required to visit our trails. We understand that many visitors are or will be facing financial challenges themselves.”
For more information on Trout Lake Nature Center, visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com.