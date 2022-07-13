The Kiwanis Club of South Lake was excited to participate at the Building Blocks Ministries carnival on June 4 by providing temporary tattoos.
The carnival, held in the Wesley Center at the First United Methodist Church of Clermont, included food, games, prizes, and fun for all.
We came prepared with a full supply of mermaids, unicorns, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Transformers, with the tattoos bringing smiles to faces.
ABOUT BUILDING BLOCKS MINISTRIES
Building Blocks Ministries is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that builds lives by encouraging adults with developmental disabilities to dream, empowering them to believe in themselves and engaging them in the community to achieve their dreams.
They provide a day training program which includes training in exploring work, health, wellness, and life skills. They provide a food program in cooperation with the First United Methodist Church, and they provide transportation to the day program.
Building Blocks Ministries is also home to Clermont’s Aktion Club, which is a service organization for adults with developmental disabilities that falls under the Kiwanis family of clubs. The Aktion club is active in the South Community, sponsoring shoe drives and diaper drives among other activities.
If you would like to learn more about Building Blocks Ministries, visit: buildingblocksministries.com
ABOUT THE KIWANIS CLUB OF SOUTH LAKE
The Kiwanis Club of South Lake meets 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Citrus Tower Conference Center, 2757 Citrus Tower Blvd. Visit: kcosl.org or: Kiwanis.org
Jennifer Ganley handles news information for the Kiwanis Club of South Lake.