Supporters of Turkish President and People’s Alliance’s presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan dance as they give handouts to commuters in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, May 23. Two opposing visions for Turkey’s future are on the ballot when voters return to the polls Sunday for a runoff presidential election, which will decide between an increasingly authoritarian incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who has pledged to restore democracy.