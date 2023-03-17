SEBRING — It was a banner day for Turner Motorsport in Thursday’s Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 at Sebring International Raceway. The No. 96 Turner Motorsport entry captured the victory in the BMW M4 GT4 (G82), with the No. 95 Turner Motorsport M4 GT4 entry finishing second.
In the TCR class, it was the No. 5 KMW Motorsports with TMR Engineering Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR edging the No. 33 Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai Elantra N TCR to the checkered flag.
A late-race caution gave fans an exciting finish, as it essentially turned into a one-lap race for the win between the two Turner Motorsport entries. As is often the case in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, the race was decided by less than a second, with the No. 96 Turner Motorsport / Barletta Engineering / LiquiMoly BMW edging its sister No. 95 Turner Motorsport / H&R Springs / LiquiMoly BMW by .601 seconds.
“I’m not sure we had the fastest car, but I know we had a fast car when it counted,” Foley said.
The No. 71 Rebel Rock Racing Urban Grid Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R rounded out the podium and was only .813 seconds behind the winner.
The margin of victory in the TCR class was a little larger, with the KMW Motorsports with TMR Engineering Hammer Nutrition / Aero Paint / Alfa 9 Supply / KMW Motorsports / TMR Engineering Alfa Romeo of Florida residents Tim Lewis and Roy Block finishing 1.671 seconds in front of the Bryan Herta Autosport with Curb Agajanian Hyundai of Robert Wickens and Harry Gottsacker. The No. 98 Bryan Herta Autosport with Curb Agajanian Hyundai Elantra N of Mark Wilkens and Mason Filippi was third to complete the podium.
The Alfa Romeo made a pass with roughly 10 minutes remaining, but when the late yellow flag came out — the pass turned out to be far more important than it looked at the time.
The No. 72 Murillo Racing Mercedes led a good portion in the early going of the race, with the Turner Motorsport entries a bit behind. But the two BMWs consistently climbed up in the standings and were right there when the race returned to green at the very end.