Mid-Florida SCORE, part of a national organization that provides free business mentoring services, has two free upcoming online programs, both on Feb. 22, that are designed to help entrepreneurs and other small business owners maximize their efforts.
“Reach Customers Online with Google,” with Pamela Starr, one of Google’s professional national trainers, will delve into search engine optimization, also known as SEO, as well as Smart Campaigns in Google Ads, 1 p.m.
“Look Great in the Inbox: The 7 Don’ts of Email Design,” will cover branding, readability, images and shareability of emails 7 p.m. Presenter Ken Countess is Constant Contact’s top trainer and an award-winning marketer, trainer and presenter, as well as an internationally accredited expert in Email and Social Media marketing.
Register for these events and see more workshops at https://midflorida.score.org/content/take-workshop-6.
SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that’s been around since 1964 and is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).