SEBRING — Two men now face charges after more than $6,500 in property got stolen from a Sebring home, and some of it got sold, allegedly for drugs.
Jason Wade Hatfield, 41, is charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft between $5,000 and $10,000, dealing in stolen property and a moving violation — operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. He is in the Highlands County Jail, held without bond on the traffic violation.
Meanwhile, 33-year-old Jose Antonio Lopez Rivera faces charges of trafficking in cocaine over 28 grams, trafficking in heroin over 4 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Although he denied it, police suspected Rivera purchased some items from Hatfield for drugs.
It started after 7:22 a.m. Tuesday, when Sebring police officers responded to a house in the 1500 block of Lakeview Drive in Sebring. A detached garage had been burglarized and the following items stolen:
- 2017 blue and white Yamaha YZ85 dirt bike, valued at $3,500.
- 2006 blue and white Yamaha TTR-125 dirt bike, valued at $1,000.
- Yellow and black Standing DeWalt Air Compressor, valued at $390.
- Mastercraft 3500 Generator, valued at $400.
- DeWalt Flexvolt 60 Volt Max table saw, valued at $499.
- Varathane ezV floor sander, tan and red in color, valued at $850.
The total value of the stolen property was $6,639.
Later that day, the victim was contacted by a friend, who said he was at the Marathon Gas Station at 2912 US 27 South in Sebring, when an acquaintance approached him and said he was trying to sell him a floor sander for a friend, Jason Hatfield.
The description matched the description of the stolen floor sander, arrest reports said.
Law enforcement arranged to meet with the acquaintance and Hatfield at Hatfield’s residence, an apartment in the 1000 block of Lakeview Drive in Sebring.
The victim and his friend met with the acquaintance outside of Hatfield’s apartment, with the floor sander and several sanding disks.
Police arrived and detained both the acquaintance and Hatfield, finding several of the stolen items in plain view throughout the residence.
According to reports, Hatfield agreed to speak with law enforcement without a lawyer present and waived his right for a search warrant. His statement was redacted from reports.
Police found the Mastercraft 3500 Generator on the floor at the foot of the bed and the standing DeWalt Air Compressor was located in the bedroom closet.
Based on Hatfield's statement, police drafted a search warrant for a house in the 700 block of Bay Street. While waiting for a judge to sign it, police heard from Highlands County Sheriff's deputies that a white Ford F-250 had left that house.
Deputies did a traffic stop in the parking lot at 820 Hickory St., St. Catherine Catholic Church. The driver and owner was Rivera, and deputies secured the truck for a later search.
Reports said Rivera consented to speak with law enforcement without a lawyer present and to a voluntary search of the truck.
According to reports, Rivera admitted to buying items from Hatfield, but denied there was any exchange of illegal drugs.
He also told law enforcement that he believed those purchases to be legitimate.
Police found a black safe in a tool box panel on the driver's side of the truck bed. It was locked, but deputies found a set of keys on the center of the front seat, under the center armrest.
They opened the safe, reports said, and police discovered two plastic containers, filled with dry rice and multiple small plastic Baggies. One container had multiple plastic Baggies containing a powdery substance that resembled heroin, and the other container had multiple plastic Baggies with a powdery substance that resembled cocaine.
Field tests on samples from each container, reports said, came up positive for heroin and cocaine, respectively.
There were 44 small baggies of herion, a total of 8 grams, and 78 small Baggies of cocaine for a total weight of 33 grams.
Also in the safe, police found a vehicle title in Rivera’s name along with Amscot receipts for child support payments and a small notebook with handwritten names and numbers, that looked consistent with a ledger documenting illegal drug sales, reports said.