SEBRING — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has few details available yet about a head-on collision late Tuesday afternoon.
At least one person was taken to Highlands Regional Medical Center and a call was made for an Aeromed helicopter, sheriff’s officials said, but the flight was called off. Emergency Medical Services carried another person, a passenger, also from the scene.
So far, no fatalities were reported and early reports of someone having been ejected have not been confirmed. It happened at 4:21 p.m. on DeSoto Road at Medical Way, across from Francis 2 Mobile Home Park.
A red Volkswagen Beetle convertible and a white Toyota Camry four-door sedan had collided head-on, slightly offset. The VW landed on the north side of DeSoto Road, facing off the pavement, while the Toyota landed on the south side of the road, facing east, on the grass shoulder.
One person, possibly a driver, was standing distraught on the north side of the road, by the VW, and was given a lawn chair to sit in by a nearby resident.
Sheriff’s officials said one person, likely a passenger, was found laying down on the ground when emergency personnel arrived, but was conscious. Both cars’ airbags deployed, sheriff’s officials said.
In addition to the drivers and passenger, a fourth person was listed as a witness. Neither names, ages nor genders of all those involved were available Thursday, sheriff’s officials said, as the crash report had not yet been filed.
The Sheriff’s Office has opted to investigate the wreck directly, as the nearest Florida Highway Patrol trooper was still an hour away in another county.
In addition to Highlands County EMS, Highlands County Fire Rescue responded from DeSoto City Station 18 along with Battalion Chief 2.