This Sept. 12, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows drugs concealed inside the engine of a car. A former Marine who for years helped smuggle drugs from Mexico into the United States has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison. Twenty-six-year-old Roberto Salazar II of San Diego was sentenced Friday, April 21, for importing fentanyl and for conspiracy to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.