County extension offices of the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) offer a variety of online programs. Here are two free programs available in March.
March 10 – “Closing Your Seasonal Home,” free, 10 a.m. to noon. If you will be visiting family for a few weeks or if you are a “snow-bird,” protecting your home while you are away can prevent problems and save money. Learn what steps to take to secure your home, prevent mold and mildew, and prepare your home, inside and out. Registration is required to receive a program link. Register at https://tinyurl.com/2021seasonalhome.
The program is presented by UF/IFAS Extension, Lake and Sumter counties, in partnership with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any questions, contact Lori Johnson at lorijohnson@ufl.edu.
March 11 – “Let’s Walk Florida.” This statewide 10-week health and wellness program, which costs $15, kicks off at noon March 11, to be followed with the program beginning March 15. Participants can walk or exercise alone or with others at their homes or other locations, while maintaining the recommended physical distancing. According to UF, the program meets you where you are, both in terms of physical location and your current fitness level.
Brief online weekly check-ins will be each Monday at noon. A Facebook group and weekly emails containing eGuides are included to help stay focused. Prizes and awards will be offered. Register at www.tiny.one/walkfl.