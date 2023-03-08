People kneel as servicemen carry the coffins of four Ukrainian soldiers, who were part of a reconnaissance group and were killed on Dec. 25 in Russia as they performed a special task, during a commemoration ceremony in Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 7. The servicemen names are Bohdan Legov, 19, Maksym Mykhailov, 32, Yuri Horobets, 34, Taras Karpiuk, 36.