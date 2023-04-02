An unidentified man died after walking into the path of an SUV, late Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
The crash occurred at 11:30 p.m., as the SUV was westbound on C.R. 470, west of C.R. 533. The victim reportedly walked into the path of the vehicle, occupied by a man and woman (not from the immediate area). He was transported a local hospital, but later died from his injuries, according to FHP.
They are currently working to identify the victim and have provided a photo of a tattoo on the man, requesting that anyone with information on his identity please contact them by calling *FHP (*347) or 813-558-1800, option 3.