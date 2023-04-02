FHP working to identify pedestrian who died in Saturday night crash

An unidentified man died after walking into the path of an SUV, late Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash occurred at 11:30 p.m., as the SUV was westbound on C.R. 470, west of C.R. 533. The victim reportedly walked into the path of the vehicle, occupied by a man and woman (not from the immediate area). He was transported a local hospital, but later died from his injuries, according to FHP.

They are currently working to identify the victim and have provided a photo of a tattoo on the man, requesting that anyone with information on his identity please contact them by calling *FHP (*347) or 813-558-1800, option 3.

