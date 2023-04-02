An unidentified man died after walking into the path of a vehicle on westbound 470 Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
The crash occurred at 11:30 p.m. as the vehicle was westbound, westbound, west of C.R. 533.
The man was transported to an area hospital after he was struck, but later died as a result of injuries suffered during the crash.
FHP has provided a photo of a tattoo that was on the victim. Anyone with information on the victim's identity is asked to call *FHP (*347) or 813-558-1800, option 3.