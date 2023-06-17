Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...storms becoming more isolated during the afternoon hours. High 88F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 81F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.