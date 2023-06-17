Across Polk County, various library branches have teamed up to work together and create a simple summer program for guests to enjoy. The program is called Polk-emon, and while it began on the June 1st, it ends July 31st and those interested can come in and participate any time.
The program is very simple, as guests go into the library and do a short task that is presented to them. The tasks are known as Gym Challenges, and they vary by location. At the Haines City library, the task is to answer a trivia question with the answer being hidden in the library. At the Fort Meade library, guests are asked to look for Pokemon within the building.
Once a task is completed, guests are given a sticker, known as Gym Badges, as proof of completion and are also given small prizes. At Haines City, the prizes were a Pokemon themed slap bracelet and sticker.
There are ten tasks in total to complete, and once all tasks have been completed, guests are entered into a raffle for a Pikachu Squishmallow.
The program encourages guests to explore the different libraries across the county and gain a small reward for their time spent out. It has also encouraged people, kids especially, to read further. Rachel Bowden, one of the children’s librarians at Haines City, noted that there was a dramatic increase in the amount of Pokemon related books being checked out following the start of the program.