LEESBURG — United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties has invested $225,000 into 23 local 501(c)(3) agencies across Lake and Sumter counties for their 2022 Funded Partner grant cycle. Investments ranged from $5,000-$20,000 and are based on programs addressing community issues in United Way’s three focus areas: income, education and health. As the first quarter of the year comes to a close, United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties will continue to support each Funded Partner agency throughout the year to positively impact our community.
“It is truly uplifting to see how local nonprofits in Lake and Sumter Counties are stepping up to address the needs of our communities and we are delighted to support those efforts,” said Monica Wofford, CEO United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties. “It renews one’s faith in humanity as we see the effect of the last two years on so many families, children and veterans and now can also see our local nonprofits, serve even more needs than we can reach and utilize this grant funding to even expand their reach and existing programs for residents in both counties.”
Agencies awarded grant funding with programs focused on:
INCOME
• Find, Feed and Restore
• Episcopal Children Services
• Victoria’s Haven
• Stuckey Community Improvement Group
• Sumter Prep Academy
• Hope 2 Restoration
• Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast
EDUCATION
• Early Learning Coalition of Lake County
• E3 Family Solutions
• Habitat for Humanity Lake Sumter
• Lake Sumter State College Foundation
• Education Foundation of Lake County
HEALTH
• Heritage Community Church
• North Lake Presbyterian Church
• Langley Health Services
• Lake Cares
• LovExtension
• LoveGroveland
• Feed and Instruct the Hungry Neighborhood Center
• LifeStream Behavioral Center
• Milestone Counseling Center
• First United Methodist Church of Clermont
• Building Blocks Ministries
ABOUT UNITED WAY OF LAKE AND SUMTER
United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties serves residents with needs in the areas of income, education and health in both Lake and Sumter Counties.
United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties facilitates and delivers a number of direct services and programs as well as provides grants and support that funds programs in nearly 25 partner agencies or non-profits.