SCORE, a national organization that provides free business mentoring services, has several upcoming online programs to help entrepreneurs and other small business owners maximize their efforts. Here’s a sampling:
Sept. 15: Get Your Local Business on Google Search and Maps. Learn how local businesses can connect with customers on Google Search and Maps.
Sept. 15: QuickBooks Power User. Learn about the basic reports and how to create them for your company using QuickBooks Online.
Sept. 16: Power of Texting for Business. Texting has changed the way consumers are shopping. Learn how to apply this tool for marketing and selling.
Sept. 23: Promote Your Business with Podcasts. Podcasting is easier than you might think – and can be an overlooked opportunity to grow your brand.
Sept. 30: Grow Your Business with Pinterest. Pinterest can be an invaluable marketing tool for some businesses.
Oct. 12: Understanding Your Prospect’s Buying Process. Your sales success rate can blossom if you understand the process from the buyer’s perspective.
Oct. 13: Learn the Basics of Google Ads. Learn how to reach more customers and grow your business with Google Ads
Register for the online events and see more workshops at https://www.score.org/take-workshop.
SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that’s been around since 1964 and is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).