Beginning in June, Dreamcatcher Horse Rescue, a 501(c)(3) non-profit horse rescue located at 10639 Toad Road in Clermont, is offering a variety of camps for all skill levels and ages.
Mixed ability camps for ages 5-15, beginners through intermediate, will be held June 7– 11, June 21–25, July 5–9, July 19–23 and August 2–6. Sessions run 9 a.m.–2 p.m. weekdays. Cost is $300 for the week.
Junior Buckaroos camps for ages 2–5 years will be held 9–11 a.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, June 2–4, July 16–18 and July 28–30. Cost is $150, and a parent or guardian must be present during sessions.
Intermediate/advanced rider camps will be held June 14–18 and July 26–30. Attendees must be trainer-approved. Sessions run 9 a.m.–2 p.m. weekdays. Cost is $350 for the week.
Lunch and refreshments are provided, but participants can supply their own packed lunches, if preferred.
Programs will cover horse safety, grooming, bathing and braiding, horse anatomy, horse breeds and other educational activities, along with riding lessons, trail rides and more.
All proceeds go toward the feeding and care of the organization’s rescue horses.
For reservations, call/text 407-702-8332 or email DcHorses1@gmail.com.
For more information, visit www.dreamcatcherhorses.com.