Upward Sports Basketball is coming to First Baptist Church of Oxford this Summer!
The First Baptist Church of Oxford is inviting boys and girls from 5th through 9th grade to join in on some fun this Summer. The Summer season runs from July 7th-August 28th, with practices every Wednesday and games on Saturday. The practices are from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., or 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. (Two teams will practice during each time slot). Games are on Saturdays (beginning July 24th) at 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m. or 1:00 p.m. The cost to participate is $50/athlete, and scholarships are available. Visit www.fbcoxfordfl.org to register by June 26th or for more info and details call (352) 748-2392. See you on the court! 4060 County Road 108 Oxford, FL 34484.