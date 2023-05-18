Police work near a damaged Home Depot truck, Nov. 1, 2017, after a motorist drove onto a bike path the day before, Oct. 31, near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people, in New York. Relatives of eight people killed in the Halloween terror attack on a New York City bike path, as well as those who were injured, are expected to speak at a Wednesday, May 17, sentencing hearing for an Islamic extremist who prosecutors say deserves multiple life sentences.