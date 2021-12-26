This home is located at 104 Sportsman Avenue in the Harder Hall area of Sebring. It is priced at $299,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Vacation every day in this lovely renovated pool home. Located on a nice street of well-maintained homes, this three-bedroom, two-bath residence may be just the place you’re looking for. From the moment you pull into the driveway, you’ll notice the newly painted exterior and nicely landscaped yard.
Step inside the spacious living area to find many nice features to enjoy including the newer painted interior, wood laminate flooring, newer windows and newer lighting and ceilings fans. There is a formal living room, dining room and a family room with a brick gas fireplace.
You’ll love the renovated kitchen with beautiful cherry cabinets with custom tiled backsplash and granite counter tops. The chef is never very far from the action in this kitchen which is completely open to the dining room and family room – perfect for entertaining family and friends. A slider goes out to the large covered lanai and pool area from the family room allowing you to bring the outdoors in.
The spacious 14-by-14 feet owner’s suite allows plenty of room for furniture placement and features wood laminate flooring and a slider to the lanai and pool. The owner’s bathroom has been nicely renovated with new cabinetry and granite, new lighting and new plumbing fixtures.
Two more bedrooms and a renovated bath are on the other side of the home offering privacy for both family and guests.
The spacious 24-by-36 feet covered and screened lanai area with the 15-by-30 feet sparkling salt water pool is the perfect place for all your outdoor fun. Or, just to sit and enjoy a morning cup of coffee or an evening cocktail entertaining friends as the sun goes down.
This move-in ready home features a two-car garage and 1,661 square feet of living area with 3,352 total square footage.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net or Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net, or visit their website at www.HomesForSaleSebring.com.
MLS #284300