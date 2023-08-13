Sebring High School Band Director Josh Vaughn conducted his first appearance Friday night with the Spirit of Sebring Marching Band and Drumline.
The local musicians entertained Friday at the Food Truck Band Bash fundraising event for the band at Firemen’s Field in Sebring. It was hosted by the Sebring Band Boosters to help raise money for the band. There were various food trucks selling items and in return a portion of those proceeds went to the band to help buy or repair equipment and pay for traveling expenses.
According to Sebring Band Boosters President Rebecca Brake, they were able to generate approximately $1,000 from the event which brought in more than 150 people. In addition to the dollars generated by the food vendors, volunteers held buckets to collect donations near the parking lot with many local citizens driving by to drop in some cash.
Vaughn has been teaching for 18 years in the Highlands County School District with the past 12 years as the band director at Lake Placid High School. He lives in Sebring and his daughter attends Sebring High School so it was more than fitting that he transfered to Sebring High School. His daughter also plays the flute in the band.
“I worked with the band last year,” Vaughn said. This was while Tony Juliano was still the director. Juliano resigned to pursue other career opportunities.
Vaughn, who has expertise in percussion, guitar and brass instruments, stated, “I see big things growing in this program with Highlands County as a whole. I want the public to see what we have to offer by getting out in the community and be of service. I want to show off the Spirit of Sebring.”
Vaughn just finished two weeks of Band Camp with the students in the last part of July in preparation for their first show at the fundraiser which kicked off the new school year. He currently has 85-90 members in the band and would like to keep developing the program to help retain the kids. There are 60-65 members in the Marching Band and 12 students in the Drumline. He has yet to practice with the Jazz Band this year but plans to further into the school year.
The first home football game on Aug. 18 will be the debut of the SHS Marching Band’s new uniforms. The Band Boosters have worked 10 long years in raising funds for these uniforms and can’t wait to show them off to the public.
SHS Marching Band will also make an appearance on Aug. 26 at the NASCAR Coke Zero event in Daytona.
“We will play before the race starts,” Vaughn said. “We will play a medley of songs and of course the Sebring Fight Song.”
Vaughn explained that the SHS Drumline performed last year at the Mobile 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring and that’s where NASCAR heard about the band. Sebring International Raceway is owned by IMSA Properties, which itself is a wholly owned subsidiary of Daytona Beach based NASCAR.
“NASCAR contacted us to see if Sebring would come up to do Daytona,” Vaughn said. “And, of course, we said we would do it.”
Vaughn stated that this will be a great opportunity for the band to have some exposure in a much larger venue plus it will be an awesome experience for the members to see the Daytona race.’
