In observance of Veterans Day this year, the News Leader is reaching out to all who have honorably served, requesting you share your memories and recollections of your time in the military.
In addition to those who served in the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corp and Air Force, we welcome any stories from those who served in the U.S. Coast Guard, National Guard and U.S. Merchant Marine. Although the latter is not a division of the military, per se, its ships often sailed into combat, especially during World War Two, delivering needed supplies.
To respond, please email Managing Editor Steve Steiner at: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com