Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent closing of the Veterans Administration, the Clermont Veterans of Foreign Wars, VFW Post 5277, service officers were having problems getting claims placed into the system for veterans. The local officers invited two VFW state service officers from St. Petersburg to Clermont to handle claims, and on June 24, 17 veterans with paperwork in hand arrived at the post. Scheduled to arrive 20 minutes apart, the veterans received a mask if they did not have one and had their temper taken upon arrival, and they also got a spritz of disinfectant spray on their hands. The two service officers were delighted with the scheduling and service, and 17 veterans went home happy, with their claims started, according to the local post.