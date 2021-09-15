VFW pays homage

Anyone wishing to pay respect and honor the lives of the military men and women who were killed in a terrorist suicide bomber attack may do so at the VFW.

 COURTESY PHOTO/ROBERT FARRELL

The Wm. H. Suggs Memorial Post 5277 chapter of the VFW has set up a table honoring the 13 military men and women who perished in the Sept. 2 terrorist attack by an ISIS-K suicide bomber at the Hamed Karzi Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

This memorial is open to the public, according to VFW Quartermaster Robert Farrell.

Hours to pay one’s respects are:

4-6 p.m., Wednesdays

5-10 p.m., Fridays

1-4 p.m., Saturdays

Of the 13 who died, 11 were members of the United States Marine Corps, one with the U.S. Army, and one with the U.S. Navy. They were:

 

USMC (in order of rank, lowest to highest)

Lance Corporal David L. Espinoza

Lance Corporal Rylee J. McCollum

Lance Corporal Dylan R. Merola

Lance Corporal Kareem M. Nikoui

Lance Corporal Jared M. Schmitz

Corporal Hunter Lopez

Corporal Daegan W. Page

Corporal Humberto A. Sanchez

Sgt. Nicole L. Gee

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichard

Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover

 

U.S. NAVY

Hospital Corpsman 

Maxton W. Soviak

 

U.S. ARMY

Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss

Recommended for you