Victor L. Anderson
Victor Lee Anderson, 82, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 31, 2021. Vic was born in Shenandoah, Iowa on March 12, 1939, to Ruth (Gamble) and Del Anderson. He graduated high school from Coin, Iowa in 1957. In 1961 he achieved his Bachelor of Science degree in education at Northwest Missouri State. He later earned his Master’s in Music Education from Drake University in 1966.
Throughout college, Vic played the trumpet in his father’s dance band. After graduating college, Vic was a high school band director for eight years at Roland-Story High School in Story City, Iowa. Music was always his passion. He was a mentor and tutor to many young musicians, no matter which instrument they played. He loved their enthusiasm and wanted to pass his love for music on to the next generation.
In the 1980s, Vic formed Vic’s Big Band so he could jam with his friends and musicians. He later was the director of The Greater Des Moines Community Band for two decades. After moving to Sebring, Florida, he directed The Highlands County Concert Band for the next 13 years. While in Sebring he joined Heartland Christian Church. Vic was a 30 year member of Windjammers Unlimited. In May of this year he and Barbara Jean moved back to Iowa and settled in Urbandale.
Vic had his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying his ultralight. He also loved riding his motorcycle and was an avid golfer. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Barbara Jean; his children, Valerie Elliott (Nathan) of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, Carrie Glandorf (Darren) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Karl Raymond (Patty) of St. Michael, Minnesota; his stepchildren, Colleen Bair of Craig, Colorado, Randy Thompson (Sheri) of Urbandale, Iowa, Melody Gray (Jimmy) of Johnston, Iowa, Darrell Thompson (Olga) of Toronto, Ontario, Darla Wolfe (Jody) of Johnston, Iowa and Dawn Reseland (Doug) of Urbandale, Iowa; and his brother, Doug Anderson (Joyce) of Cedar Creek, Nebraska, and their children.
His 23 grandchildren were the light of his life. They will remember him through the memories of his funny stories, playing Tuc, and summer vacations at Lake Bull Shoals in Theodosia, Missouri. It was Vic’s wish to have his cremains scattered over the lake.
Vic’s memorial service will be held at Hamilton’s on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. with a visitation taking place at the same location on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, from 5-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for Des Moines Community Jazz Center Youth Programs in honor of Vic and his love for young musicians.