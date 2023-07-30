Making sure local school children get off on the right foot with back to school supplies seems to be on everyone’s mind in Highlands County especially with the increasing costs of food, gas, rent and other necessities.
The Aktion Club of Highlands County, a civic club consisting of adults with disabilities, traditionally hosts a Back-To-School Drive and this year was no different. The club put their focus this year on the Guardian ad Litem program in the county.
Volunteers in the Guardian ad Litem program represent a child in any child abuse, abandonment, or neglect judicial proceeding, whether civil or criminal. There are many children living in this county who have been taken away from their parents and placed in foster care, shelters or with another family member. Hopefully, they will be reunited with their parents but until that time, they remain with other caregivers. It’s hard for the children to adapt to their new surroundings and equally hard for their new caregivers to provide everything that they need. So every little bit of extra donations from the community makes it easier on everyone involved.
“There are kids that need help getting supplies,” Aktion Club member Christopher Villone said. “It felt good to know that the kids will start school with what they need.”
Villone, who has a learning disability, used his own money to purchase enough school supplies to stuff five bookbags full. He included crayons, pencils, paper, erasers, glue, ink pens, rulers, markers, binders, etc.
Villone turned in his donation last Wednesday with all the other Aktion Club donations that were collected. The club’s project was a huge success as they stuffed their items in the back of a sport utility vehicle and filled it up. The items were taken Friday to the Guardian ad Litem office located in the Children’s Advocacy office in Sebring.
“We really appreciate all that the Aktion Club did,” said Lisa Falcon with the Guardian ad Litem program.
Falcon had one more special request for a little boy in their program whose mother recently passed away. “I have a little boy wanting a Galaxy bookbag,” she said.
Without further explanation, the club agreed to not only purchase the Galaxy bookbag, which is designed with the galaxy on it, but he will also be receiving a lunch box, pencil holder and water bottle all with the galaxy design. This special order is expected to arrive next week in time for school.