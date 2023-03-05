SEBRING — Local tourism outlets and stakeholders will have a chance this week to talk with a public relations firm to get more traffic.
New York City-based public/media relations firm, Much PR — at the behest of the Tourist Development Council (TDC)/Visit Sebring — will host a series of meetings with local tourism stakeholders from Tuesday through Thursday.
In addition to getting articles in newspapers or magazines, Much PR, according to Visit Sebring, can also help tourism outlets to navigate the environs of social media and tourism industry influencers/bloggers, from whom many people get their inspiration for new, interesting adventures.
This can include, Visit Sebring states, a varied approach that includes targeted story pitches, press release writing and distribution, brand development, press material development, influencer outreach, social media support, as well as organizing press trips and press events and desk side appointments.
This can also mean quick and effective response to media queries on behalf of the client and representation at tourism events.
Anyone interested in sharing tourism-related information with Much PR and the TDC is invited to the following meetings:
– 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 — South Florida State College University Center, 600 W. College Drive in Avon Park.
– 8 a.m., Wednesday, March 8 — "The 301" at 301 Circle Park Drive in downtown Sebring.
– 8:30 a.m., Thursday, March 9 — Lake Placid stakeholders at Lake Placid Town Hall, 1069 U.S. 27 North in Lake Placid.
– 1 p.m., Thursday, March 9 — Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce, 227 U.S. 27 North in Sebring, to discuss "accessible Tourism," defined as providing equal access to tourist activities and travel for people with or without disabilities.
– 2:30 p.m., Thursday, March 9 — Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce, 227 U.S. 27 North in Sebring, for the Hotel & Restaurant stakeholder meeting.
For further details, contact Visit Sebring at www.VisitSebring.com or on social media @VisitSebring.