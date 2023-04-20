If volunteering is a way to reduce stress and lead a healthier lifestyle, then the volunteers at the Church Service Center in Avon Park will live a long time like Rudy Angermeier.
Angermeier, who is 92 years old, finds volunteering very rewarding. This Avon Park resident is a former pastor and has been volunteering for approximately 13 years at the Church Service Center. He works inside bagging canned goods. He puts in seven to eight hours a week volunteering on Tuesdays and Fridays which are the distribution days for the Center.
He likes to help because, “It’s God’s work,” he said.
Pete Reiffer, of Avon Park, agreed with Angermeier about doing God’s work. Although he is a winter resident from Grand Haven, Mich., Reiffer gives back to this local community by working at the Church Service Center sorting food for the needy.
“I like to help out people. It’s a good feeling that you are doing something good. It’s God’s work,” Angermeier said. “There is a great need in our community.”
In addition to the physical labor, volunteers recognize a need to feed people’s souls. Angermeier helps out spiritually. He serves as a chaplain to offer prayer when needed. He takes great pride in telling everyone, “I am the oldest chaplain here.”
In addition to Angermeier, there are three other chaplains. There is always a need for more chaplains, especially those who speak Spanish.
Another chaplain is Jim Malay, of Avon Park, who has been doing God’s work at the Center for two years. He distributes the food outside to the people who drive through or walk up. More importantly, he hands out gospel tracks and ministers to those who request it.
“Feeding yourself is one thing, feeding your soul is another,” Jim Malay said.
Malay’s wife, Laura, also volunteers at the Center and has been helping in the food distribution for a little over a year.
“I like that we are serving God and serving people in need. We never know when we will be in that circumstance.”
Many of them claim to be doing “God’s work” by providing free food, clothing and household items to those in need. The Center helps low income families, seniors, single parent families, battered women and children, those living with AIDS, newly released from prison or rehab, natural disaster victims and the homeless in Highlands County. Each family receives approximately 100 pounds of food once a month.
“Any resident of Highlands County can qualify as long as they meet the USDA eligibility requirements,” said Dawn Pisarski, assistant director for the Church Service Center.
Pisarski stated they have about 30 active volunteers in their non-profit organization which has been in operation for 30 years this month. It was incorporated in April 1993 by a group of community members and local churches (Avon Park Ministerial Association). This food pantry ministry is supported by volunteers and donations from the community. Volunteers provide approximately 900 hours of service each month to the Center. The majority of them are driven by God to give back to their community.
As volunteer Troy McCullough, of Avon Park, loaded drinks, he confirmed that by saying, “Volunteering is a way of giving back to our community.” The community also gives right back to the organization. “This place can be totally empty after we give out all the food and God fills it right back up the next time. It’s amazing,” McCullough said.
Primarily, the Church Service Center relies on Feeding America Tampa Bay for the USDA food supplies with some food donations coming from local churches, food drives and individuals. Whenever there is a shortage of food, the organization relies on the Heartland Food Bank where they can purchase food at 18 cents per pound and five pounds of meat for $1. Pisarski pointed out that occasionally they get generous donors like Mosaic who purchased and processed an entire hog from the 4-H auction to fill their freezers.
“Our organization is also here for people who have to put in community service hours such as former drug addicts or alcoholics,” said Pastor Thomas Finneran, executive director of the Church Service Center. “When they get surrounded by the love of God and others, they change. It gives them a purpose in life.”
Plus, it helps that Finneran had previously worked in the prison system so he knows when people are being honest in wanting to volunteer. Finneran not only preaches about volunteering, he believes in it since he himself does not accept one cent for his work as executive director at the Church Service Center.
Finneran, who has been at the Center for four years, also noted that the homelessness in this county has increased tremendously. The Center served 20,000 people in 2022 and he said they have already seen the numbers of the homeless almost doubled this year.
“We are seeing immigrants coming from Nicaragua and Mexico with some living 10 people in one mobile home,” Finneran said. “We are seeing a lot of food insecurity. People are hungry.”
With this growth, comes the need to expand the program. Finneran said they are looking at creating a satellite office in Sebring by connecting with local churches. This would give them the opportunity to also develop a homeless program.
More volunteers will be required to fill the need as well. Pisarski said they are always in need of people who have administrative skills, computer knowledge and people skills since there is an application process required. For those who can’t work at the facility to set up, pack and distribute food, clothing or household items, people can donate food and items or make a financial contribution. Contact the Church Service Center at 863-452-6464 or email churchservicecenter@gmail.com. The mailing address is P.O. Box 1962, Avon Park, FL 33826. The Center is located at 104 S. Railroad Ave. (one block south of Main Street) in Avon Park. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Friday.