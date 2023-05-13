With summer weeks away, the main attraction in Florida is visiting the many beaches or splashing around in the lakes or swimming pools but often times individuals don't think about water safety.
Water safety is often times overlooked but it should be the utmost important thing to practice especially with the growing trend of distractors. For example, distractions such as cell phones or tablets may take attention away from someone drowning.
"It only takes 25 to 30 seconds for a kid to drown,” said Dimitri Baussan, the health and wellness director of the Highlands County Family YMCA in Sebring. “Last year, in Florida, we had 342 kids drown."
Nationwide, according to the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, drowning is the single leading cause of death of children ages 1-4.
The National Water Safety Month of May and the International Water Safety day observed on Monday, May 15, was created to build awareness and help prevent further deaths and injuries. The event is coordinated by the American Red Cross, National Drowning Prevention Alliance, National Recreation and Park Association and World Waterpark Association.
Locally, the YMCA offers a variety of lessons ranging from cardio pulmonary resuscitation to swimming lessons.
Michael Batiato, the Chief Executive Officer of the Highlands County Family YMCA, said, “Swimming lesson, have historically been fundamental to the YMCA. Child water safety is important to the 'Y' with a legacy of aquatics programming and teaching programs.”
Education in water competency helps to build confidence in a drowning emergency or accidents around the pool.
“If a child is 6 months to 6 years old we teach them survival. That is what ISR is all about, Infant Swimming Resources. A six week course that improves the chances a child will survive if they fall into the water,” Dimitri said.
Dimitri also stressed the importance of the student to complete the course and to continue by attending a refresher course once a month.
In addition to the YMCA, all three public high schools - Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring - in Highlands County offer swimming lessons as well as public swimming hours at their pools.
"All the schools start in June. We start swimming lessons on June 5 for our first session," said Kari Lambert, Lake Placid High School Pool Manager and Girls Swimming Coach. "All three schools offer American Red Cross swim lessons for people ranging from infant and pre-school age to adults."
Lambert explained that they offer different classes each week at different times. The cost is $35 per week per child. Sign up will be from 6-7:30 p.m., beginning Monday, May 15, at the Lake Placid High School pool deck.
Avon Park High School Pool Manager and Swim Coach Tracy Lee said that all their lifeguards are certified by the American Red Cross and they are preparing for the opening day.
"We offer swimming lessons Monday through Friday for one hour at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. We then close at noon to switch lifeguards for the open swimming for the public from 1-4 p.m.," Lee said. Although they are only open during the weekdays, she said that private lessons or functions can be scheduled.
To learn more information about swimming lessons at the local schools call Avon Park High School, 863-452-4311; Lake Placid High School, 863-699-5010; or Sebring High School 863-471-5500. Pools are located at each high school facility located at APHS, 700 E. Main St., Avon Park; LPHS, 202 Green Dragon Dr., Lake Placid; and SHS, 3514 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring.
To find out more details about the Highlands County Family YMCA swim lessons or safety courses, call 863-382-9622. The YMCA is located at 100 YMCA Lane, Sebring.
The American Red Cross on redcross.org provides several criteria to help: Do not swim alone, know how to call for help, know your physical limitations, learn how to swim, help others by supervising children or weak swimmers, know the signs of drowning and the “reach or throw, don’t go” the safe technique to help a drowning person. It is also important to know how to swim in all kinds of swimming environments from home pools, oceans, lakes, rivers and streams.
To learn more about water safety, visit the website watersafetyusa.org.
Highlands Sun Editor Cindy Marshall contributed to this story.