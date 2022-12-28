Wayne M. Tuggey, age 85, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at his home in Cibolo, Texas. He was born July 10, 1937 in Malone, New York to James W. and Lela M. (Drew) Tuggey. Wayne graduated from Franklin Academy, Class of 1956. He was an active member of the Future Farmers of America and was Master of the Malone Juvenile Grange.
Following graduation, he served as Airman First class in the Air Force Band playing alto saxophone from 1956 – 1959. He was stationed in Westover Field, Massachusetts, and then served 18 months in Harmon Field, Stephenville, Newfoundland.
Until recently, Wayne resided in Avon Park, Florida and was an active member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church. He also led a men’s Bible study on Thursday mornings. In April of 2022, Wayne moved to Cibolo, Texas to set up residence with his niece, Patricia Typhair. He enjoyed time there at the Senior Center and even joined a bowling league.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his brother, James “Arthur”; sister, Elizabeth “Betty”; his second wife, Joyce; her son, Steven Lee Sr; her grandson, Steven Lee Jr.; and his third wife, Anna.
Wayne is survived by the children of his first wife, Pamela Cooper (Thomas) of Ham Lake, Minnesota, Suzanne Piccolo (Frank) of Clermont, Florida, Scott Houseknecht (Riza) of Auburndale, Florida, Stephen Houseknecht (Kathy) of Maysville, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Faith Eastling (Michael), Sarah Guenther, Benjamin Cooper, Sam Houseknecht, Alaura Houseknecht, Joshua Houseknecht and Matthew Houseknecht (Briana); seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; stepchildren from Joyce, Brenda Houseknecht; from Anna, William Daniel Cleveland, Jr. of Sebring, Florida, and Sherri Ann Martin (Bill) of Kentucky; and step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church with Reverend George Hall and Reverend Ken Lambert officiating. Family will begin receiving friends at 1 p.m. Burial will be held privately at Florida National Cemetery on Jan. 20, 2023. Memorial contributions can be made to New Century Hospice, 8207 Callaghan Road, # 353, San Antonio, TX 78230.
Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.