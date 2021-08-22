The World Endurance Championship is hoping the third time is the charm, as the organization is trying to race Sebring International Raceway once again following a highly successful inaugural 1000 Miles of Sebring in 2019. The last two years have seen the WEC forced to postpone racing at Sebring due to COVID-19.
Not only will the 1000 Miles of Sebring be the first race of the 2022 season for WEC, the annual two-day “Prologue,” the official test event for WEC, will be held in Sebring on March 12-13. The 1000 Miles of Sebring is slated for Friday, March 18, the day before the 12 Hours.
WEC is scaling back its season a bit as a cost-controlling measure, as it isn’t cheap to race all over the globe. Following the Sebring race, the WEC will run the TOTALEnergies 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, followed by the 24 Hours of Lemans, the 6 Hours of Monza, the 6 Hours of Fuji and the 8 Hours of Bahrain.
“Six-rounds is the perfect solution for the FIA World Endurance Championship,” said FIA Endurance Commission President Richard Mille. “Next year’s calendar is well-balanced, with events evenly spread across the year. It’s cost-effective for the competitors, at the same accommodating iconic circuits and variety of race durations and formats. The return to North America and Far East is also a major step. With further manufacturers coming with Hypercars next year, I’m confident each of the six rounds will deliver a thrilling spectacle.”
The 6 Hours of Spa is a legendary race that has been around since the 1950s, while Le Mans remains the most famous endurance race in the world. The WEC held the first 6 Hours of Monza this year, although you won’t find many tracks with the rich history of Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.
“Our aim was to create both a global and cost-effective package in what has been a difficult past 18 months for our manufacturers and teams,” said Frédéric Lequien, FIA WEC CEO. “With the 2022 calendar, we have achieved the perfect blend of classic race tracks and endurance racing heritage. We are confident that the Season 10 schedule will be popular with both competitors and fans alike.”
The 6 Hours of Fuji began as the Fuji 1000 Kilometres in 1967 and has been a mainstay of the WEC since its debut season in 2012, with the 8 Hours of Bahrain another race that began in 2012, although there was no race in 2018.
“The 2022 schedule for the FIA World Endurance Championship is designed to maximize team exposure while keeping costs down,” President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest Pierre Fillon said. “Motor racing calendars have never been subject to such disruption as during the pandemic and this schedule obviously accounts for the current situation.”
The 2021 WEC season will see its marquee race — the 24 Hours of Le Mans end today. The final two races of the 2021 season will take place in Bahrain.