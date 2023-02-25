LAKE WALES — The Florida Department of Transportation’s contractor will close portions of the ramps at the US 27 and SR 60 intersection on Friday, March 10, to place concrete pavement.
The partial ramp closures will be from 7 p.m., Friday, March 10, until 5 a.m., Monday, March 13. These partial ramp closures will take place for two consecutive weekends. The same partial ramp closures will occur again on Friday, March 17 through Monday, March 20. Signage will direct motorists to the detours. Law enforcement will be on site to assist motorists.
Access to US 27 from SR 60 and from SR 60 to US 27 will be maintained with right turns and U-turns. SR 60 eastbound to US 27 northbound will turn right at the end of the ramp then U-turn on US 27. SR 60 westbound to US 27 southbound will turn right at the end of the ramp and U-turn on US 27. US 27 southbound to SR 60 eastbound will travel south of the interchange, U-turn on US 27, then use the northbound exit from US 27 to eastbound SR 60. Northbound US 27 to westbound SR 60 will travel north of the interchange then turn left on Central Avenue to westbound SR 60. Allow extra travel time and use caution in the construction zones.