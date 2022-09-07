ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
This week you may need to carve out some alone time to get yourself centered again, Aries. Too many things have been pulling you in different directions lately.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
Don’t feel the need to conform to what others expect from you, Taurus. You don’t have to fit into a mold. Figure out what works for you and go with it.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, some heavy issues may be coming your way and you’ll need to work through them. This may be something that requires collaboration with others.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
Don’t try to force your way into a situation, Cancer. If things don’t happen organically, you’ll have to try another way or accept things aren’t meant to be.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, the novel approach you’ll want to take regarding a situation this week may be met with some opposition. Don’t let that deter you from trying something innovative.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, even though there have been some big changes in your life of late, there is room for more modification. You simply have to go with the flow for the time being.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
It’s easy to get thrown for a loop when so many things are changing rapidly, Libra. Keep your eye on the prize and you will likely come through on the other side just fine.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, the way others see you isn’t who you really are. Keep doing what you are doing if you are pleased, as you don’t have to change your colors to appeal to others.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
Reevaluate your priorities this week, Sagittarius. You don’t need the best or the biggest to be happy. Focus on your health and the little things instead.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
This is the week to focus on nourishing your spiritual self, Capricorn. If you are religious, attend a service or volunteer for your house of worship; otherwise, meditate at home.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, a sense of nervousness may have you acting without thinking things through. Team up with someone you trust to thoroughly vet ideas before diving in.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, be careful what you say to others because you don’t know what that person will repeat. Avoid gossip at all costs.