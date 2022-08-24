ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, take a step back and allow people some room to figure things out. Your offers to help are appreciated and will be accepted in due time.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, others appreciate your authenticity. Stay true to yourself and you will have no regrets. Encourage others to do the same when they seek your input.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, this week is a good opportunity for some serious introspection. Put yourself in other people’s shoes before you render an opinion.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
An important decision is looming, Cancer. Take some time to look inward as your try to decide the best path to take. Don’t hesitate to seek input from people you trust.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
It is alright to have some doubts when you are trying something new, Leo. Just don’t let those doubts get the better of you and derail your plans.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, a public gathering in the near future may attract several people, including some you are interested in meeting. Take the first step and introduce yourself.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, this week you are likely to feel refreshed and energized. This may pave the way to some new ideas, including a change of scenery or even a new job.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, at this point in your life, it is important to go with the flow and learn from others with an easygoing approach. Take time to exhale and unwind.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, you have long been practical and sensible with your finances. But this week you may be lured by a flashy purchase. If it is in the budget, then let loose.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
Clear your mind of cobwebs and any other errant thoughts, Capricorn. Right now you need to relax and unwind for a bit, and you’ll feel better after a few days of recharging.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, after many months of asking yourself where you want your life to go, this week you finally have a plan of action to put in motion. Enjoy the ride.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
Be extra patient and affectionate towards all of your loved ones this week, Pisces. Someone close to you will need your help.