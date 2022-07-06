ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, you can expect anything to happen this week, which makes it an ideal time to fall in love — or fall back in love. Throw caution to the wind and welcome romance.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, don’t be surprised if a former romantic partner or close friend reconnects with you this week. It may be possible to rekindle this connection if you so desire.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
Don’t hesitate to try something new this week, Gemini. You’ll likely be surprised at what you discover you enjoy. You may even meet some interesting people.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
Spiritual matters are on your mind, Cancer. You are increasingly drawn to them as you get older. Do not hesitate to ask questions in your pursuit of enlightenment.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
Optimism about life is in full force for you, Leo. Others will notice you are smiling more and moving about with a spring in your step. Channel that energy into a fun project.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, this week is full of possibilities. You may strike up a new friendship or decide to try a unique hobby. Travel may be the name of the game as well.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, even though you may be feeling positive and looking well, you’re simply not drawing that special attention you desire. Don’t be too hard on yourself; it will come.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, communication channels have been blocked lately, so you have been facing challenges getting your point across. Employ a little more patience.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, there have been days you have felt better. Don’t let a minor illness derail your plans. Before you know it, you will be back on your feet.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
Try an activity that strays from your usual routine,
Capricorn. Change the time or the location to get a fresh perspective on your experiences. It can be the boost you need right now.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
Don’t be surprised if you have a desire to redecorate or change up your living space in some way, Aquarius. A new look can refresh your mindset as well.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
Some interesting news is likely to come your way,
Pisces. It’s important to answer your phone, read your texts and check your emails.