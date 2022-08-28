This home is at 12926 U.S. 98 in Sebring. It is priced at $299,900 and is listed by Dawn Dell with Paradise Real Estate International.
Located on the shores of Red Beach Lake in Sebring, this 1961 solid concrete block home has just over 1,000 living square feet and a total of 1,500 square feet. It is located on just under three-quarters of an acre lot with 100 feet of waterfrontage.
The home features three bedrooms, one bathroom, one car carport, a utility room for laundry and a detached shed.
The home has carpet in all of the main living areas and linoleum in the wet areas. This is a perfect weekend getaway lake house.
The kitchen features authentic original hardwood cabinets. They are beautiful.
The roof was replaced in 2018.
This home is close to shopping, medical and restaurants. Imagine fishing all day and living the dream here.
Red Beach Lake is a 335-acre muck bottom lake that is locally known for its excellent crappie fishing. There is a public boat ramp for easy access and average mean depth of 17 feet. Want to know more about area lakes? Let me know.
This home is exclusively listed with Paradise Real Estate International, with Dawn Dell, broker associate. Call Dawn today at 863-381-0400 to have your private tour of this home or visit dawndell.com to see all the professional photos.
MLS# 289209