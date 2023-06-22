West to stand trial for murder in November

Virgil Lee West, who has been in jail awaiting trial since 2015, now has a trial date.
A jury status hearing will be Nov. 15, followed by jury selection on June 27, four days after Thanksgiving.
On Wednesday, Highlands Prosecutor John Kromolz and West’s lawyer, Daniel Hernandez, told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden that they would be ready by Nov. 27.
Kromholz, who said the state has been ready with its case for several years, has to iron out a few details with Hernandez before the trial date.
Hernandez, West’s latest lawyer, took the case last year. He has had to finish murder cases in other Florida counties before committing to a trial date.
“Hernandez had a full dance card, that’s why [it was] set out so far,” Kromholz told Cowden.
Hernandez plans to reveal his ballistics expert and a possible additional witness before the trial date, the prosecutor said.
West – who was assigned Robert Gray, Amy Thornhill and other assistant public defenders since the early days of his incarceration – has been through a Stand Your Ground hearing, which failed, as well as countless bond and evidentiary hearings, continuations and dozens of depositions.
On Aug. 6, 2021, assistant public defender Thornhill announced a conflict of interest and asked the court to remove her from the case. On Aug. 11, a judge appointed the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel to represent West.
Detectives say West fatally shot Shawn Zeigler and injured Carrie Leaphart on July 15, 2015.
According to West, Zeigler and Leaphart had been bullying him and other residents of Lorida before the day of the shooting.
According to West’s arrest affidavit, the shooting occurred on White Oak Road on the east bank of Lake Istokpoga. The confrontation began when West, who was driving his pickup truck down that road, allegedly gave Leaphart – a passenger in a golf cart driven by Zeigler – the middle finger. West told police that she gave him “the finger” in return.
Zeigler turned the golf cart around and drove toward West, whose pickup truck “stalled or became unfunctional,” the report stated. As Zeigler approached West’s pickup, West allegedly pulled a .38 and exited his pickup. He allegedly stepped forward and fired at Zeigler, hitting him in the left and right chest, abdomen, knee, thigh, and bicep. Zeigler was pronounced dead at the scene, and Leaphart – who also was hit – was seriously injured but recovered.