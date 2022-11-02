Community cookbooks, commonly known as fundraising cookbooks, especially the ones with the plastic comb binding, have been around since the Civil War, serving as a “city directory” of women, with everything from, names, residences, and in some cases familial relationships and photos.
Learn more about these community cookbooks and using them for your family history on a Zoom meeting starting 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, presented by Gena Philibert-Ortega, an author, researcher, and instructor whose focus is genealogy, social and women’s history.
She holds a Master’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies (Psychology and Women’s Studies) and a Master’s degree in Religion. Her writings can be found on her blogs, Gena’s Genealogy and Food.Family.Ephemera, as well as the GenealogyBank and Legacy Webinars blogs.
She is also a course instructor for The National Institute for Genealogical Studies. When Philibert-Ortega is done with her presentations, please feel free to participate in the Q-&-A session before the 7:30 p.m. sign-off.
Registration is required for this virtual program on Zoom.
ABOUT PASTFINDER GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY
Cooper Memorial Library is the home of Pastfinders Genealogical Society. You can learn more going to: https://PastfinderSLC.org
PastfindersofSL can be liked on Facebook